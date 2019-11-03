The Harrison District Board of Realtors and affiliates had some fun on Oct. 31 and celebrated Halloween by raising money for local charities. The Golden Girls and their chauffeur from Jerry Jackson Realty were the group winner. The individual winner was Super Realtor, Becky Greenwood from RE/MAX Realty.
Honorable mentions were Judge Judy (Pam Hadley) with RE/MAX and Sesame Street from downtown Equity Bank.
Social media was involved by “liking” and sharing groups’ photos. More than $4,300 was raised for the one-day fundraiser.
When the group gathered to turn in the money raised during the day, they had fun teasing each other while staying “in character.” Bob Dodson from ReMax had fun with his Mr. and Mrs. Skeleton. They were overheard saying, “Our Realtor never gave up on us.”
Judge Judy used her gavel to proclaim an unfair advantage when the Golden Girls produced Halloween decorated donuts to bribe the judges.
Wolfman, Toy Story characters, Care Bears, famous TV show characters and pirates with weapons threatened to keep the peace in style.
The charities benefiting from the fun were 3Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, CASA, Hearts & Homes, Disabled American Veterans, Make a Wish, House of Hope and the Humane Society, Ozark Homeward Bound Animal Rescue.
