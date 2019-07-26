Encouraged, perhaps, by a majority of about two dozen positive comments received at the Durand Center Thursday night, the Harrison City Council passed three ordinances after their second readings that would bring funding for the construction, maintenance and operation of a recreation center to a public vote in November. The ordinances require passage of a third reading at the council's next regular meeting before their adoption.
The proposed $39.9 million project was presented at a special meeting held at City Hall earlier this month during which the three ordinances were placed on their first readings. Thursday night's regular monthly meeting agenda included the ordinances for their second readings and discussion. To accommodate the number of citizens anticipated to attend to hear more about the proposal and to add their comments to the discussion, the meeting was held at the Durand Center's auditorium.
In order to proceed the project will have to have public support through a special election, tentatively set for Nov. 12.
The referendums will include:
• The question of levying a city-wide one-fourth of one percent sales and use tax to pay and secure the repayment of bonds approved by the voters and issued by the city to finance park and recreational facilities and to acquire, construct, improve, expand, equip, furnish, operate and maintain new or existing park and recreation facilities.
• The question of issuing bonds for the purpose of financing all or a portion of the costs of park and recreational improvements, levying a new three-fourths of one percent sales and use tax for the purpose of retiring such bonds.
Mayor Jerry Jackson, Finance Director Luke Feighert and Public Works Director Wade Phillips were the principal presenters.
Jackson said the idea was presented to him by Feighert, Phillips, Parks director Chuck Eddington and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell, who had been working together on it for some time. Jackson said there were other issues to deal with when he took office. Now the time appears to be right.
The city’s vision is for a facility that would have something for all ages, Feighert said. Aside from sporting and aquatic facilities, the proposed center could also be available for banquets and concerts or even movies.
Phillips said the trail would be continued from the end behind Arvest Bank on North Walnut, along Dry Jordan Creek, past FedEx Freight and connect with the complex that would be located on Gipson Road. It would also connect with the Sports Complex. He said, this would be the backbone for a more extensive walking trail system to tie in schools and neighborhoods and the remainder of the town.
The plan outlined by the officials includes the purchase of land on Gipson Road.
The current owner of the land that the city has under contract is "The McCormick Trust." The property is 40 acres which will allow for future expansion, if needed. The purchase price, if approved by voters, is $545,000.
The architectural and engineering firm is ETC Engineers & Achitects of Little Rock.
The officials did explain earlier, if voters approve both taxes, the entire project would move forward and the sale of bonds would close in early 2020.
If the 0.75% tax is defeated by voters but the 0.25% tax is approved, the city could use that revenue to maintain and make repairs to existing parks facilities.
If the 0.75% tax is approved but the 0.25% is defeated, the city would have to decide if it wanted to levy the tax and build a facility for which there would be no additional money for maintenance and operations.
Revenue from the 0.75% tax would go directly to a bond trustee to pay off the bonds. The more that is collected, the sooner the bonds would be retired. Revenue from the 0.25% tax wouldn’t be used to pay off bonds unless needed due to a drop in other tax collections.
Jackson said the city was quoted an interest rate of 2.7%. That would be the amount of interest the city would pay on the bond issue and that rate could easily go up in the future.
Those comments will appear in a separate story scheduled to appear next week
The meeting also included comments by three advocates of the project, including Debbie Johnson, chair of Boone County Hometown Health; Tommy Bryant, Batesville Alderman and Bob Largent, CEO of Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. Those comments will appear in a separate story scheduled to appear next week.
