The Harrison Board of Education recently heard results of the most recent fire inspection report that showed the district passed inspections in almost all areas.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt asked Dr. Travis Graham, director of operations, to go over the report for board members.
Graham complimented Harrison Fire Department inspection division Chief Clint Nichols for performing the inspections at the end of the second semester while no children were present and school maintenance employee Cody Selvidge for giving Nichols access to all the building during that time.
Graham said inspectors went through all school buildings on Dec. 21. He said all facilities passed inspection, although there were notes on some particular areas.
Two of those items were in relation to the school’s sprinkler system, but those issues were addressed and resolved earlier this month and inspected again.
Pratt said Nichols has also been proactive in inspecting fume hoods in kitchens. Three of the four had been replaced, and the last one — at Harrison Kindergarten — is in the process of being replaced this coming summer.
Pratt went on to say that city inspectors have always kept the district on the straight and narrow in compliance with fire codes.
“We always want to make sure we’re safe for our kids,” Pratt said.
Board president Mitch Magness said he has spoken with Nichols numerous times regarding the fact that the fire inspection reports are not always made public.
Magness allowed that board members had more than likely always reviewed inspection reports, but not always before patrons.
“At least we publicly address it and let people know that these buildings are safe,” Magness said. “And I will say, in my time here on the school board, we’ve never had anything that I would call a safety risk to any student or faculty member.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.