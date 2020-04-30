The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors authorized Bob Largent, chamber president/CEO, to form a community task force to plan for the reopening of businesses and activities with Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.
Task Force representative Gwen Hoffmann gave an update on the CARES Act funding for small businesses. “Things have gone well for the PPE and EIDL program. It’s taken a while because most small businesses do not have the paperwork immediately at their access and updated like they need. It takes them longer to get them into the system and the larger businesses got to the loan money before it ran out.”
Scott Miller added, “What Gwen said was right on. The instructions for sole proprietorship and self-employed, small businesses came out so late, I’m not sure they got their applications in before the funding ran out. All banks are continuing to take applications and ready to help them. The businesses that would benefit the most are currently closed. Hopefully the timing will work out that they can reopen and take full use of the money and have their loans forgiven.”
Task Force chairman Joe Willis said, “Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is designed for those businesses who remained opened or had the capacity to keep employees working. But that’s not necessarily the case. So, the Emergency Disaster Injury Loan (EIDL) would be more designed for them. But the money ran out there, too. I did see where the latest round of legislation proposes to have more money for smaller institutions.”
Phase One
Phase One affects specific types of employers. Schools and organized youth activities currently closed should remain closed. Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are still prohibited.
Large venues can operate under strict physical distancing protocols. Elective surgeries can resume on an outpatient basis. Gyms can reopen with strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols. Bars should remain closed.
For individuals, the specifics of phase one include all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. When in public, maximize physical distance from others. Continue to avoid socializing in groups of 10 or more. Minimize non-essential travel.
For employers, the specifics include telework as much as possible. Return to work in phases. Close common areas and enforce strict social distancing protocols. Minimize non-essential travel. Strongly consider special accommodations for the vulnerable population.
Phase Two
Phase Two begins after meeting the gating criteria and continues to address directives for individuals and employers.
All vulnerable Individuals should continue to shelter in place. When in public, individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
Employers should still encourage telework and continue to have common areas closed. Social distancing protocols should still be enforced. Non-essential travel can resume. Continue the special accommodations for vulnerable populations.
Phase Three
After meeting the gating criteria a third time, vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions but practice social distancing in Phase Three. Low risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments. Employers may resume unrestricted workplace staffing.
In Phase Three, visits to senior living facilities and hospitals may resume. Large venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. Gyms may remain open if they adhere to standard sanitation protocols. Bars may open with increased standing-room occupancy.
Largent said, “It’s almost like returning to normal but with significant restrictions.”
He gave a link to the committee and suggested it be shared with the public. The website nwaonline.com/arvirus/#arkansas uses data from the Arkansas Department of Health in a variety of easy to read formats. This link provides the best real time for tracking gating numbers.
“We’ve got to play close attention to what the governor directs and any stipulations he might provide. Our intent is to take these dates and ensure we are ready to go forward in Harrison and Boone County,” Largent said.
The Task Force was given a 10-step action plan for Harrison-Boone County. “This is the new normal. Eighty percent of the employees in Harrison are Main Street businesses. (Locally owned and operated, basically serving this area.) They have to survive this pandemic.”
“We need to help these businesses be successful,” he said. “We also need to protect the arts and creativity. We also need to make sure we de-conflict the scheduling of events when things open back up.”
Largent said there are more than 1,000 unemployed or furloughed in Boone County. “We are going to feel this impact in the next several weeks and months.”
Largent added, “This is not either/or a public health issue or a pro-business issue. It’s both … and neither can be compromised!”
