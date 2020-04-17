LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday set a goal of May 4 to be the time when Arkansas could meet the criteria established by federal authorities to be in Phase One of recovery and considering opening up the state.
But even if that happens there will still be restrictions in place as the recovery is certain to be slow and gradual.
Hutchinson said earlier this week that the latest predictive models put the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Arkansas would be May 2.
He said he would like to see the state hit the peak before that date, but he was also quick to warn that a flare up could happen.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said that even a rural county like Cleburne can see a large number of cases. According to the state Health Department, Cleburne County, with a population of 25,230 has experience 70 positive cases and four deaths. In comparison:
• Boone County with population of 37,288 has three positive cases.
• Carroll County with population of 27,887 has two positive cases.
• Marion County with population of 16,438 has one positive case.
• Searcy County with population 7,923 has six positive cases.
• Newton County with population of 7,848 has two positive cases.
Necessary steps to open up bars and restaurants and other businesses shuttered by the virus need to be made with a statewide effort rather than 75 individual county plans, Smith said.
Hutchinson said that even if the state can continue with the trajectory to meet specific criteria, it will still be a long way from being back to normal.
For instance, the governor was asked if he had considered what might happen with Razorback football. He said he didn’t believe people would at the current time be comfortable going to a packed stadium, but that could change over the summer months.
He acknowledged that people can only live with all those restrictions for so long, but lives are being saved as a result.
Smith said it’s not too early for businesses to make plans to open again. They should develop policies about handling social distancing and making room in the physical business for that.
Seventy-five additional positive cases were reported over the previous 24-hour period at a Friday update, bringing the state total to 1,695. The number of patients hospitalized was 93, eight more than reported Thursday. The number of deaths was unchanged at 37, but the number of patients considered recovered rose by 45 to 593.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.