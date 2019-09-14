Harrison City Council committees once again took no action on a proposed ordinance regarding rental properties Thursday night.
In August, a rental permit ordinance failed to leave committee and it was brought up again Thursday, only to be kicked out again by the Resources and Policy Committee.
The ordinance called for a new permit requiring landlords to provide information to the city that presumably would be used to assist the city's fire department locate owners in case the property was damaged or destroyed by fire or other disasters or to contact owners of unkempt property. No fee would be assessed, said Fire Chief Marc Lowery.
In effect, the permit would serve as a recording method and as a fire prevention tool. It would be an annual permit that would remind owners to make sure smoke detectors work or to remove fire hazards from the premises. The information would help the department speedily track down an owner who lives out of town. The city wants these owners to pay more attention to their property to make sure they are clean and safe.
Tony White, a trailer park operator, said he was opposed to having another layer of government affecting his business. It would seem every property owner would have to have a permit, especially if they were owners of an unoccupied residence, he argued. While he said he could appreciate the sentiments of the fire department, the effort would be better spent in other areas, he said.
On Thursday, several more landlords appeared to state their apprehensions. Some feared the city was going down a slippery slope when the fire chief said there would not be any costs to the property owners. One landlord said he was familiar with a similar permit initiated in another Arkansas town. Eventually, a fee had to be charged to handle the administrative cost involved in maintaining the rapidly changing and growing list.
Bobby Woods, a manager for several rental properties inside the city limits, said there was no benefit to the property owners. He said the county assessor has the information on file and it is available on the internet for free.
White, who returned Thursday, said the ordinance includes a fine for not registering. He said when he wants somebody to do something, he offers them a carrot. The city could offer an incentive for property owners to register.
White suggested the city pay each owner $18 for each property permit they obtained. White said he was just throwing that number out there for consideration. It just happens to be the same amount as a fee property owners in a multi-county solid waste district, including Boone County, began paying annually when they paid their property taxes last October.
