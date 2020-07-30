An ordinance requiring landlords to obtain a permit for properties with more than two units hit a snag at last week’s Harrison City Council meeting and was tabled again.
There is no charge for the permit, but it would require annual city inspection to meet with codes, especially after a woman died of smoke inhalation in a recent apartment fire and no working smoke detector was found in the unit.
Opponents of the ordinance said landlords install smoke detectors, but tenants sometimes disable them because they go off when they cook.
Alderman Mitch Magness said in June that the original proposal for the ordinance called for permits for properties with two or more units. However, there was some resistance at a previous meeting, so he moved to amend it to apply to three units or more.
At last week’s meeting, Alderman Bill Boswell, chair of the Resources and Policy Committee, brought the ordinance before the full council for the third and final reading.
However, Boswell said he received a couple of emails from Realtor Bobby Woods regarding the ordinance and Woods was invited to air his concerns.
Woods said he would like to see an option for safety inspections of those properties. He said the ordinance allows for annual inspection by the Fire Department.
“But nothing is stated as to what would be inspected, what happens if the unit does not pass, whether there will be a re-inspection or not, or what happens if the defect is not cured,” Woods said.
He said inspectors and appraisers who do inspections for the bank loan process sometimes interpret things differently, so inspections are not always uniform. He said a complete list of items to be inspected should be part of the ordinance.
Woods said there are already ordinances on Harrison’s books that deal with some of the issues the new ordinance would address. He suggested another section could be added to the maintenance code to take care of those matters, along with a section that deals with tenant/occupant safety responsibilities.
Woods asked the council to table the ordinance for another month to look at other options.
Alderman Mitch Magness said his reason for backing the ordinance to begin with was because the city wasn’t doing anything to protect citizens in rental units. He asked Fire Chief Marc Lowery for input.
Lowery said he believes everyone is on the same page in trying to protect citizens, but the permitting process is the problem.
Lowery said the inspection and re-inspection process is spelled out in the fire code, but the rental permit ordinance was still needed.
Boswell said he found it frustrating that the ordinance was up for its final reading and had been questioned yet again. He asked city attorney Grant Ragland if the ordinance did need another section that spelled out the inspection process in depth.
Ragland said it was his understanding that the Fire Department would use the city fire code and maintenance code as a baseline for inspections, although the ordinance does not specifically say that.
“The lawyer in me says that more detail is not bad, especially if we’re talking about a public document that people are going to be looking at and needing to know what is being enforced and what standard they’re going to be held to,” Ragland said.
He went on to say that Lowery didn’t actually intend for the ordinance to go into effect until Jan. 1. With several months still ahead and the ordinance on its final reading, there would still be plenty of time for the council to discuss it further, possibly at the August meeting.
Boswell asked if the ordinance could be amended to add more detail without having to start all over again.
Ragland said he didn’t see a problem with adding the necessary details prior to the third reading.
Boswell recommended the ordinance be tabled and amended, then read for a third time in August. There would be no emergency clause and it would take effect 90 days after passage.
He said the request for such detail was more than reasonable.
“Our intent is not to penalize anybody, but to make everybody safe,” Boswell said.
The council agreed and the ordinance was tabled until the council meets in August.
