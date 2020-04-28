The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors authorized Bob Largent, chamber president/CEO, to form a community task force to plan for the reopening of businesses and activities with Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.
The group approached more than 40 leaders in various areas of industry, business, government and nonprofit organizations to coordinate efforts to follow Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s gating plan for coming out of the COVID-19 restrictions and reopening local businesses and industries.
In the first meeting on Wednesday, April 22, using Google Hangouts the group discussed the priorities.
Largent highlighted the federal gating criteria for states and/or regions. He reminded the group that points have to be satisfied before proceeding to a phase one opening.
Symptoms have to remain in a downward trajectory of ILI (Influenza like Illness) in a 14-day period as well as COVID-like cases in 14-day period.
Cases have to show a downward trajectory of documented cases in 14-day period. There also has to be a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percentage of total tests in a 14-day period.
NARMC needs to be able to treat all patients without crisis care. There also has to be a robust testing program for at-risk health care workers in place as well as antibody testing.
Largent said there are fundamentals for individuals and employers that must be understood and addressed before the economy reopens. Guidelines for employers include developing and implementing appropriate policies in accordance with federal, state and local regulations and guidance for social distancing, temperature checks, testing, isolating and contact tracing, sanitation, use and disinfection of common and high-traffic areas and business travel.
It was discussed that many larger companies have their own in-house legal counsel to help, but some area small businesses might need assistance with best practices and legalities. If an employee doesn’t want to have their temperature taken, what is a company supposed to do?
Other questions that will be addressed include the unemployment payments and workers who don’t want to return.
Largent reminded the group that the additional $600 in unemployment benefits will stop on July 31. He said the company is not required to hold that job open for someone who refuses to return when first contacted.
Visit harrison-chamber.com to see additional information for individuals and small businesses affected by COVID-19.
