WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Iran stepped back from the brink of possible war Wednesday and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack praised President Donald Trump for meeting hostility with “measured action.”
The Associated Press reported that President Trump indicated he would not respond militarily after no one was harmed in Iran's missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
Speaking from the White House, Trump seemed intent on deescalating the crisis, which reached a new height after he authorized the targeted killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.
Iran retaliated overnight with its most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, firing more than a dozen missiles from its territory at the U.S. installations.
Trump credited an early warning system "that worked very well" for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be "extremely grateful and happy" with the outcome.
Trump, facing one of the greatest tests of his presidency, said Wednesday that Iran appeared to be "standing down" and said the U.S. response would be to put in place new economic sanctions "until Iran changes its behavior."
Womack said in a statement Wednesday that he is in full support of Trump’s actions in the matter.
“President Trump has put this issue back in the hands of Iran: embrace peace or realize the consequences of being a rogue regime,” Womack said. “While past administrations have shied away from confronting threats, the President has used a strategy of maximum pressure to address destabilizing behavior. Bad actors will be held accountable, and hostility will be met with measured action. By reasserting deterrence and eliminating the resources this state sponsor of terrorism relies on, we will deter aggression and create a more stable global community. I support additional sanctions and continued efforts to counter all Iranian threats.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.