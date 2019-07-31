Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington recently shared news with the Parks and Recreation Commission regarding light pole replacement at ball fields.
Eddington’s report was the culmination of months of work and inspections of those poles made last month.
The goal was to replace aging wood poles that have seen weather or woodpecker damage with metal ones complete with LED fixtures. Those recent inspections altered that somewhat.
Eddington told commissioners that inspections showed one light pole on the fields at the Fairgrounds needed to be replaced immediately, while six needed to be replaced as soon as possible.
But the new plan was to simply pull all those poles out of the ground. Eddington said players really only use the fields for practice and lights aren’t necessary for that anyway.
As for the field adjacent to Fire Station #2 on Industrial Park Road, three needed to be replaced right away, Eddington said. But the men’s softball league ends on Aug. 12 and those poles will be removed as well.
In fact, Eddington said plans are to completely close the facility. He told commissioners that city officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a new police and fire headquarters at that location and the field wouldn’t be available in the future.
At the Equity Bank Sports Complex, there are five that need to be replaced right away, but some of them are on the Little Slugger fields that don’t need lights. They will also be pulled.
He said the bad news was that there are several poles that need to be replaced, but the department can recycle some other poles around and it will cost less money in the immediate future.
The city has proposed a special election to ask voter approval to sell bonds to build a recreational complex and for a 0.75% sales tax to pay off those bonds, but another part of that effort is a 0.25% permanent sales tax that could be used to maintain current parks facilities if the main proposal is defeated.
Commission chairman Jerry Maland asked Eddington if removing all those poles will hurt the department’s chances of securing more ball tournaments in the future.
Eddington said the fields will still be fine in that aspect.
Parks superintendent Jerry Farmer said the department will in the future need to look into the requirements for light volume on lighted fields to qualify to host some tournaments.
