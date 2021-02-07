he North Arkansas Regional Medical Center hosted a Board of Governors meeting via Zoom last week. It’s the job of the board to assure the hospital is meeting the 13 points of the lease with Boone County. Board member Bill Nay chaired the meeting in the absence of chairman Justin Jones.
NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist said since Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway has limited the number of people attending the committee and regular meetings of the Quorum Court according to a Health Department directive, they will send the report over to the judge and not be there in person to present it.
Leist explained the extensive nomination process to the board and then said the hospital board will ask the Quorum Court to approve Ken Milburn who will be taking the position which Ann Main had for six years.
The Quorum Court is the body that approves the board members who serve the hospital. Ann Main had termed out her service and the board will recommend Ken Milburn to serve a six-year term.
Also to be recommended is Chief of Staff Dawn Phelps, M.D. for a one-year term as a special director position and nominee CEC committee chair Ken Collins, M.D. to a one-year term as a special director.
Leist also reported to the board of governors that he really appreciated the two Letters to the Editor recently published by the Daily Times submitted by George Holcomb and Judge Robert Hathaway. Both letters praised the effectiveness of the recent vaccination clinic provided by the hospital and held at North Arkansas College where 549 vaccinations were given in six hours.
Leist said, “We continue to follow the Arkansas Department of Health and Governor Hutchinson’s schedule for vaccinations. We’ve completed the three phases of 1A. Now we are in the first part of 1B. We have 1,500 people on the waiting list and will schedule another clinic as soon as we have the vaccine available. Leist assured board members they had reserved enough vaccine for those who would receive a second dose.
The current phase of vaccinations includes individuals over the age of 70, K-12 school staff as well as higher education teachers and daycare providers.
Ken Pannell, chief financial officer, gave the financial report year to date ending December 2020 to the board. “Volumes continue to be down across the board due to COVID-19 and due to the fact we had to limit elective procedures in April and May of 2020. We’ve been trailing since then. But in spite of that we are OK financially. Our bottom line is OK. Our balance sheet is strong. Thankfully we’ve received some funding sources to ensure we maintain our capacity to take care of our patients and we’ve been able to do that throughout the year. We are looking forward to the end of this pandemic so we can get these volumes back where they need to be.”
Pannell also shared details about the $2.5 million the hospital invested in equipment to continue the care for the community.
On the list were two of the boilers that had to be replaced. The question was asked about the age of the boilers. CNO Sammie Cribbs guessed they were about 25 years old. But Leist assured her they were probably installed before she was born.
When Leist went over the 13 points of the lease, he said they are still on target for providing about $1.9 million in charity care for the past year to the community.
Cribbs was asked if the hospital has had to hire some traveling nurses. She said yes. “We have contracts in place and have had to hire to expand our services and beds available.”
She also shared that NARMC was asked to accept transfer patients from Bossier City, Louisiana, Sulphur, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. “These haven’t necessarily been COVID patients, but patients who needed ICU care. It’s a true testament to the care of this ‘regional’ hospital,” she said.
Leist praised the people who had the foresight to establish a community hospital. “Without that none of this would be happening. There are still a lot of counties in Arkansas without a hospital — and Newton is one of those. So, we are doing what we can to make sure those folks are taken care of.”
Cribbs added, “No one takes care of a community like your own community hospital. It’s been a true privilege to be part of that. In addition to that, the way this community has pulled together, city and county leaders has been tremendous work. These people have rallied together, seen the need and taken necessary steps to see that things went smoothly to provide the needed care and access to supplies for the citizens of Boone County and surrounding areas. It’s been noticed regionally and at the state level. We are really proud of our facility, but also of our relationships with our community partners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.