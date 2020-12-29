Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the cause of an apparent fire at a residence on West Bower early Saturday morning was still under investigation Monday.
A Harrison Police daily log shows a 911 dispatcher contacted the HPD about 4:10 a.m. Saturday with a report of a possible structure fire on West Bower.
An officer on scene said no one was at the residence when he arrived a few minutes later. A report said the officer announced himself and cleared the house to make sure no one was still inside.
The report said a witness heard what sounded like an explosion, then saw smoke coming from the residence, the report said.
Lowery said someone driving past the house saw smoke coming from it and saw a male subject dragging property outside.
Lowery said no one was at the residence when fire fighters arrived either.
He said there had been “substantial” fire — a couch was consumed — but someone apparently had put out the fire, then left.
The daily log shows that the officer on scene requested dispatch contact area medical clinics to report anyone being treated for burns. Lowery said it’s a state law that burn injuries that seem consistent with a fire must be reported to law enforcement.
Lowery said fire fighters were on scene less than a half hour after they cleared the structure to make sure there was no hidden fire present.
The chief said investigators plan to meet with the owner of the house Tuesday. He said the owner didn’t live in the house.
The daily log also shows that a puppy found at the house when police arrived was taken to the city pound Saturday morning.
