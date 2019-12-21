Local realtors do a lot for the community and enjoy helping clients find their forever home. RE/MAX Realty has issued a challenge to the other real estate offices, banks, title companies and businesses to adopt the room of a nursing home resident and give it a fresh new look.
Realtor Becky Greenwood said, “You can easily tell which residents don’t have family who visit and provide extras for them. Ruby Kate Chitsey has done an amazing job shedding light on the needs of the elderly, but there’s more that can be done.”
RE/MAX chose to update the room two ladies share at Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center. The ladies were temporarily moved to another room while the RE/MAX team did its work.
“This is their home. Who doesn’t like to get a new home?” she asked. “This is what we do. If the other Real Estate offices, banks, and title companies would take on this challenge, we could bring a lot of joy to these residents.”
Greenwood said they wouldn’t have been able to complete the project in two days without everyone’s help. The project included, painting the walls, adding a wood accent to the wall, new bedding, curtains, an updated bathroom, framed photos where art work had been taped to the wall, a new blanket and bed jacket for the ladies.
Amanda Chitsey said, “The home does a great job caring for their patients. But these rooms are old and about 90% of the patients don’t have any family close by. So, it’s easy to tell they don’t have anyone going the extra mile to make their room homey and comfortable.”
Ruby Kate Chitsey asked the ladies if anyone had ever done something this nice for them, and the ladies agreed this was very special.
“Ruby Kate has done so much for the elderly, and the community has already been so giving, but we’d like to see it go a step further and make each room feel more like a home. Wabash has already stepped up to make over two rooms next month. So, we look forward to having other businesses or individuals step up and help the residents feel like home,” Greenwood said.
Their remodel project for the two ladies cost about $1,300, Greenwood said. “But we couldn’t have done it without the help of Watts & Webb Floor Covering and Ron Foss for their contributions to this project.”
“We’ve already heard that Cornerstone Bank, Jerry Jackson Realty, and Weichert Realty have accepted the challenge. This will be great for our community and we look forward to other businesses getting involved,” Greenwood said.
