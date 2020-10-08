Harrison City Council member Chris Head said he plans to introduce a resolution to other council members Thursday night that would declare freedom from state-issued directives during the COVID-19 emergency.
Head provided a draft of a resolution to be presented to the Jonesboro City Council entitled “A RESOLUTION BY THE CITY OF JONESBORO ARKANSAS IN SUPPORT OF RESTORING FREEDOM, CHOICE, OPPORTUNITY, AND GOVERNANCE BACK TO LOCAL AND STATE ELECTED OFFICIALS.”
The resolution states that the city has elected officials and has demonstrated the ability to lead in trying times and in difficult circumstances by hearing from experts, business leaders and citizens.
It states the city has created a civil environment, a successful economic environment and diversity of industries, and local businesses “have demonstrated tremendous courage, perseverance, restraint” and outstanding decision-making capabilities.
The citizens and businesses have suffered and continue to suffer undue damage and harm resulting from the diminishment of personal responsibility and the freedom to engage in commerce and live due to the excessive and inconsistent state control over governments, businesses and schools, the resolution states. Those damages are a result of continued extension of a state of emergency in the state.
It goes on the say that the city supports and strongly encourages an end to the inconsistent, harmful and damaging directives issued by the state since March of this year.
“We now implore the Governor of the State of Arkansas to restore a Representative Government of the people, by the people, and for the people by ending the practice of perpetually extending the state of emergency without direct legislative involvement and returning governing authority back to local and state elected officials,” the resolution concludes.
The agenda for Harrison City Council’s Resources and Policy Committee meeting Thursday night shows Head’s presentation of the resolution on the agenda.
Jonesboro city officials told the Daily Times that the resolution has not been presented to the city council there and had not been put on an agenda for the council or any standing committees there to discuss as of Wednesday afternoon.
