While law enforcement around the country is currently being scrutinized by civil rights and other community action groups, the Boone County Quorum Court wants to recognize and honor local law enforcement and other emergency response agencies in the county.
Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl introduced a resolution during the quorum court’s committee meetings held at the courthouse Tuesday night. It will be on the agenda at the court’s regular monthly meeting set for next Tuesday night.
This resolution is to honor law enforcement, firefighters and first responders who provide a daily service to keep the public safe and secure, and doing so with the highest level of care so all may enjoy the highest quality of life.
These dedicated men and women serve our county with honor, integrity, bravery and commitment all while striving to provide the highest level of safety and care for everyone often at great risk.
These unselfish individuals possess a desire to help people, and exhibit a dedication to engage with the community. They foster a good rapport and mutual respect among all citizens by recognizing and resolving social issues as well as exhibiting compassion and professionalism as they assist the public during stressful situations.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Quorum Court of the county of Boone, state of Arkansas, we recognize the sacrifice, dedication and expertise of all the law enforcement, firefighters and first responders and honor them by this resolution.”
