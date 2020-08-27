The Harrison Planning Commission met Tuesday afternoon and took care of two items of business on its agenda: Allowing a setback variance for the Ranch House Restaurant and accepting a plat for a large-scale development on state Highway 43 North.
Prior to the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held for the request of a front setback variance request by Jeff Crocket for the Ranch House Restaurant located at 807 U.S 65 North.
Commission chairman Mike Norton explained that the restaurant wants to add a deck to provide outdoor seating which is needed particularly while social distancing is a required protocol during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
No comments were received.
Going into the formal portion of the meeting, it was explained that the variance of about 5 feet allows 15 feet between the property line to the right of way of the federal highway. Regulations call for a divide of 20 feet. There was little discussion and the commissioners approved the variance.
Roger Turner submitted a plat for a large-scale development at 2391 state Highway 43 North. He wants to build two storage facilities. One is 10,000 square feet in size and the other is 8,800 square feet in size. Both structures would be built on a narrow portion at one end of the 6.10-acre site. There are no plans for the remainder of the property.
Commissioner Cloyd Baltimore noted the absence of information required to be submitted with the plat. He said he is becoming frustrated as this is a common occurrence when plats are presented for large scale projects.
Wade Phillips, the city's chief of operations, said in most cases the city’s Public Works Department already has the required information.
Baltimore said he would make the motion to accept the plat on the condition that the missing items be included with it as required and meets the approval of Phillips. It was seconded and approved unanimously by the other commissioners Larry Davis, Joel Williams and Pat Brown.
