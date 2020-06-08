The Harrison Fire Department was dispatched to reports of smoke coming out of the roof of the Ranch House Restaurant around 8 p.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the fire appeared to have originated in the area of a deep fryer. He said an insurance investigator was working on the probe and it wasn’t clear Monday whether the appliance malfunctioned or was left on when the restaurant was closed. Damage was limited to some smoke and high heat, but the restaurant wasn’t destroyed. Firefighters put out the blaze quickly and there were no reports of injuries at the scene.
Restaurant fire Saturday night
- Staff Report news@harrisondaily.com
