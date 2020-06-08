6.9.20-WEB-Fire Scene1 2.jpg

Lee H. Dunlap/Staff

The Harrison Fire Department was dispatched to reports of smoke coming out of the roof of the Ranch House Restaurant around 8 p.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the fire appeared to have originated in the area of a deep fryer. He said an insurance investigator was working on the probe and it wasn’t clear Monday whether the appliance malfunctioned or was left on when the restaurant was closed. Damage was limited to some smoke and high heat, but the restaurant wasn’t destroyed. Firefighters put out the blaze quickly and there were no reports of injuries at the scene.

The Harrison Fire Department was dispatched to reports of smoke coming out of the roof of the Ranch House Restaurant around 8 p.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the fire appeared to have originated in the area of a deep fryer. He said an insurance investigator was working on the probe and it wasn’t clear Monday whether the appliance malfunctioned or was left on when the restaurant was closed. Damage was limited to some smoke and high heat, but the restaurant wasn’t destroyed. Firefighters put out the blaze quickly and there were no reports of injuries at the scene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.