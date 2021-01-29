The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved bids for improvements roadways in Newton and Searcy counties, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
The purpose of the Newton County project is to resurface 13.4 miles of Highway 7 between the Pope County line and Highway 16.
Blackstone Construction, LLC of Russellville was awarded the contract at $3,032,259.42.
The project in Searcy County is to resurface 0.6 mile of various city streets in the city of St. Joe, to include: Tennyson (Searcy Highway 217), Church (Searcy Highway 405), Main (Searcy Highway 404).
Marion County Paving, LLC of Summit was awarded that contract at $142,284.11.
Construction on both projects is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, ARDOT said Thursday. Completion is expected in mid 2021.
