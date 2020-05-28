The Harrison Planning Commission has approved a road revision for the 64-bed residence hall project in the planning stages at North Arkansas College. The residence hall will be located near Pioneer Drive on the south campus.
Last month, the commission approved the initial plan with the stipulation that the road leading to the residence hall from Pioneer Drive be built to meet city standards as a public road.
Acting on the advice of Tim Risley & Associates architects, North Arkansas College Foundation decided to bring the issue of the road entrance back to the commission to have the specifications for the road amended. The basis for the proposed amendment is a matter of control of the road.
“Pioneer Drive has been a private drive for well over 40 years,” Risley said. “The college and foundation believe the new road may become a second entrance to the college in the future but desires that it remain a private road as well.”
Risley continued, “Phase 1 will extend the road only to the residence hall complex to provide an entrance to the facility. While the road may extend to Main Street in the future, it is my belief that the original design is safer for the students and keeps it located as originally designed.”
In the master site plan for the 8.5 acres owned by North Arkansas College Foundation Inc., two phases have been planned for future development. Phase 1 of the project includes a two-story structure with a combination of single- and double-bedroom units. Each unit will be apartment style with a kitchen and a living room. A common area is included on the first floor along with an apartment for the residence hall supervisor.
The Board of Directors for North Arkansas College Foundation Inc. voted last April to suspend the further development and construction of the residence hall project temporarily
“The Foundation has decided to temporarily pause the project,” says Rodney Arnold, executive director of the foundation. “We believe it’s a prudent decision to wait and assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon enrollment for the fall semester before making a $2.9M commitment on this project.”
Arnold further stated that the college and the foundation are still interested in moving forward with the project, but everyone would feel more confident moving forward with stable enrollment numbers.
Tim A. Risley & Associates was hired by North Arkansas College Foundation in January to develop a master site plan and a concept design for the project. While this project was originally to be a private partnership between North Arkansas College Foundation and Bluffstone Development, the residence hall project is moving forward and will be solely owned, developed and managed by the foundation.
Butch May Contracting, Inc. will serve as construction manager for the project once development resumes.
Representing North Arkansas College Foundation Inc. at the Planning Commission meeting were Northark president Dr. Randy Esters; Jim Sprott, chair of the Northark Foundation Board of Directors; Don Sugg, vice president of Finance and Administration; and Arnold, who is also Northark vice president of Institutional Advancement. Architects for the project are Tim Risley and Rett Howard of Tim A. Risley & Associates Architects of Fort Smith.
