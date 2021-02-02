The city of Harrison recently took possession of the former Harrison Public school district property on South Pine Street and is ready to put the facilities to use. The plan includes leasing the former cafeteria, originally built in 1942 as an armory, to local veterans service agencies wanting to utilize it as a veteran’s service center.
Before the city does that, the veterans have asked for clarification on what repairs to the building the city is willing to pay for at this time such as the roof, garage door and HVAC system.
At its regular monthly meeting Thursday night, the Harrison City council was informed by Wade Phillips , the city’s chief operations officer, that the roof is in need of repairs. He estimated that it would cost approximately $7,000 to address leaks in the roof, but furthermore, the life expectancy of the roof and its components will expire in the next few years. He suggested that the city council consider replacing the roof entirely. The benefit of a new roof would be that it would come with a 20-year warranty. A roofing contractor has not done an assessment of the roof, but Phillips estimated a full renovation of the roof would cost in the neighborhood of $80,000. He said a one-time repair cost might be preferable to make repairs piecemeal which could end up costing the city more overall.
Last December, the council offered to lease the building to the veterans for the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center, Inc., or “Camp Jack” for the price of $1 annually.
Camp Jack is designed to provide a wide variety of services to the roughly 10,000 veterans and their families living in Boone and surrounding counties. These services will include quick and easy access to knowledgeable people such as trained veteran service officers who can help expedite VA claims and patient advocates who will assist veterans in receiving proper medical care. The center will also provide short-term financial assistance as well as helping build handicap ramps and making other safety improvements to veterans’ homes. There will be a medical equipment department where wheelchairs and other essential medical equipment will be repaired and given free to veterans. There will also be a clothing and food bank as well as job assistance.
Matt Russell, president of the new non-profit organization, had sent a letter to Mayor Jerry Jackson stating that the organization is prepared to enter into a lease for the property proving several issues are addressed. He also submitted drawings of how the building will be remodeled into various offices, and common areas, including a store and malt shop, museum and meeting hall, and a grand ball room.
The lease will be taken up by the council in February, Mayor Jerry Jackson said.
Russell attended Thursday night’s meeting via Zoom and said there will be an extensive volunteer group to help carry out the remodeling plans. He said the group believes when it’s done it will be a showplace for the city and community.
Grant Ragland, city attorney, said the lease must address a contractual return of services to the city. The city is transferring public real estate property to a private entity. It's not simply enough that says. “You can have it. Here you go.” The lease contract must pass constitutional scrutiny, he said. It must not appear to be a gift. Certain tangibles have to be shown in exchange in the contract, he said.
Other buildings on the former high school and later junior high school campus are designated for use by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Only the oldest section of the building has roof issues. The newer portions of the building and the gymnasium roofs are still highly rated.
Chuck Eddington, Parks director, said earlier in the meeting that his department is ready to begin cleaning up those portions of the building so that they can begin to be used.
