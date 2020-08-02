The Rotary Club of Harrison met Thursday and heard the latest pandemic statistics and information on Newton and Boone counties from North Arkansas Regional Medical Center president/CEO Vince Leist, who arrived via Zoom.
Leist told the Rotarians, “The COVID-19 numbers are in the community. There have been COVID related deaths at our hospital.”
“Newton County had a 418% growth rate between July 19 and July 25. We all know that 53 of those plus 27 employees are related to the nursing home in Newton County,” he said.
“We are also working directly with the nursing home in Newton County,” Leist said. “They are an independent nursing home with their own board of directors. Our hospitalists have been working with their nursing staff. The medical director there is one of our physicians we have stationed in Newton County. We’ve provided supplies to them as well as nursing education and professional services through our pharmacy and physician group. We are providing overall general support to help them through this process. Right now, only time will tell how this turns out. There is a significant population of people there, residents and employees that are positive with COVID-19.
“We are experiencing a significant impact in our community. We are adjacent to communities who have to stand very close to others while they are working. In close proximity the disease will spread. We are next to Northwest Arkansas where there are a number of cases. The next thing to understand — this is summer. We are approaching flu season soon without a vaccine for COVID-19, so every person with flu symptoms will be presumed COVID-19 positive until proven otherwise.”
Leist said the NARMC average daily census shows six positive cases.
“Statistics are showing the highest number of new cases are in the 25-44 age group. Seventy-five percent of deaths are in the 65 and older category.”
“I can tell you on Monday we had 14 positive cases in our emergency room,” Leist said. “With the volume of people coming to our organization for testing, the positivity rate is going to climb drastically. In our viral clinic we’ve tested almost 2,000 people. We’ve done 1,151 pre-op tests for elective procedures with the positivity rate being about six.”
The hospital remains closed to the public for visits. “We are engaged in using every means to care for these patients. We have hydroxychloroquine on the shelf, and dexamethasone which is a steroid that is used to treat patients. Just last night we did a convalescent plasma transfusion and we do have Remdesivir that arrived on Monday. Our physicians are using every known method to treat patients in the area. If there are patients that require more than we can do, we transfer them.
“All of our employees are required to wear masks. All the science states now, this is a human to human transmission. Surface to human transmission has been ruled out as a major contributor to the disease. So, wearing masks is extremely important. We must follow the governor’s mask order.
“In all the pre-op testing we did, we had two asymptomatic positive patients. That’s one of the keys to wearing the mask. The asymptomatic patients don’t know they are sick and they can easily spread the disease.
“Governor Hutchinson and many scientists believe that wearing a mask in an environment where you can’t have at least six-foot of distance between you and someone else is a major and significant tool to stop this disease. We are just now getting hit with this, because our testing volume is staying about the same. But the rate of positive cases is climbing significantly.”
“It’s extremely difficult for health care providers, the community and the patients. So, if we can curb the spread of COVID-19 and go into flu season with a reduced number of cases in the community, we will benefit one another.”
Leist said there were a number of vaccines under study. But he didn’t expect them to be available until June 2021.
Leist answered questions from the group. “Yes, we have had staff members test positive for the virus, but that was before we had any cases in the hospital.” He also said they have beds and capacity. “We should be fine,” he said.
“Remember the hair salon COVID exposure in Springfield, Missouri? None of the clientele became infected with the virus and the staff was wearing masks.
“You are wearing a face mask for the person you encounter,” he said. “Thank those wearing masks.”
During announcements, Rotarian Spree Hilliard announced the Sky Diving fundraiser normally held during the Balloon Festival would be postponed until Spring of 2021.
