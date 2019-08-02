“Kindness is my hobby,” Ruby Kate Chitsey told Rotarians on Thursday.
The 11-year-old CEO of the non-profit, Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents shared how the program got started and encouraged the adults to get their kids and grandkids involved.
She started out by going to work with her, Amanda, a nurse practitioner who is in charge of medical care of residents in four nursing homes. She was inspired by the residents of the nursing home. One of the residents, Pearl, had to give up her dog because she didn’t have enough money to care for it. Ruby had recently lost her dog, and their hearts united over the loss.
“I discovered I could visit, listen and respond to the wishes of the residents,” she said.
“I learned residents receive from zero to $40 a month to spend on themselves,” she said. “The situation made me sad. I knew I had enough money in my piggy bank that I could do some small things for them to make them happy. So I interviewed each resident and asked them if they had three wishes, what would they be.
“One man didn’t receive any money for personal items and he just wanted a pair of pants that fit,” she said. “Another man was thrilled with a 37-cent can of Vienna sausages.”
Ruby Kate and her family used their own funds to grant the wishes for about three months. Then her family helped her begin a social media campaign and the community loved helping.
A national campaign began in November 2018. “You know how America loves campaigns,” she said. “Two weeks later, the GoFundMe page went national. Now the page has raised more than $250,000 for area and national nursing home residents. The non-profit organization has already expanded into two other states.
“There are 1.5 million nursing home residents in the US and at least 75,000 of them receive zero to $40 a month without any family around to help,” she said.
Ruby Kate also shared that haircuts, shoes and new clothing is not part of the room and board of the residents.
“This isn’t about me,” she said. “It’s about bringing attention to the residents in nursing homes. That’s my favorite part.”
Ruby Kate has received numerous local and national awards for her efforts, but she is extremely proud of how this is allowing residents to receive their wishes. The Three Wishes team was able to deliver 10 dozen chocolate-covered strawberries on Valentine’s Day. Another middle-aged resident dealt with the affects from a stroke and needed an electric wheelchair to get to the lunchroom and day room. Donations supplied that need.
“Residents really miss fast food, and today we are delivering McDonald’s apple pies to them,” she said.
Ruby Kate is also partnering with schools to plan field trips to nursing homes. “Kids have a real connection with the elderly,” she said. The foundation is also sponsoring a national book drive for an elderly library. Kids are also teaching residents about technology and providing ProBooks for them.
Ruby Kate is all about encouraging kids to get involved with others. “There are more things that kids can do,” she said. “Just ask my mom for details.”
Ruby Kate has received the regional Jefferson Award. She was named a CNN Hero and a Fox News Midnight Hero. She received Harrison Chamber of Commerce 2019 Rising Star Award, The Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award and The American Legion Auxiliary national and regional “Good Deed Award.” Ruby was also selected by Barbie and Mattel Corporation to be one of their 36 Barbie Role Models for the 2019-2020 year for being a female leader who has shattered glass ceilings.
Rotary president Matt Bell said, “Thank you Ruby Kate. You embody exactly what Rotary stands for — service above self. I’m sure seeing your smile makes a big difference to the residents.”
