JASPER — Jasper School is eligible for FEMA funds to aid in the construction of a 4,000 square foot safe room on the school’s campus. This reinforced structure would be available as a safe gathering place for students and staff in case of a tornado or other emergency during the school day, but would also be available to the community during after school hours.
Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel announced the school district’s eligibility at last week’s regular board meeting. Brasel said the school district’s education facilities planner, Aliza Jones, notified her of the eligibility. Jones said the facility, which could also be used as an elementary physical education room, would cost an estimated $1.35 million, but most of the cost would be met with FEMA funding. The school district's share would be $520,000.
The school district's Newton County campus became eligible when the county’s FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan was accepted by the federal agency last June.
It took five years to complete the planning and application process, but the Madison/Newton County FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan was approved by the Jasper City Council Thursday night, June 18, by way of a resolution. The application was completed for the two counties and their municipalities by Tina M. Cole, community and economic development coordinator for Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.
The plan began development in 2015. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, “Hazard mitigation works to reduce loss of life and property by reducing the impact of disasters. Through effective mitigation planning and the implementation of mitigation strategies greater risk reduction can be achieved. State, tribal and local governments undertake hazard mitigation planning to identify risks and vulnerabilities related to natural disasters. Through planning, they develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future events. Mitigation plans are key to breaking the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.”
Jasper School District built safe rooms into new facilities it built at Oark and Kingston. The school board has been waiting for Newton County to have an approved FEMA mitigation plan in place to provide funds for a structure on the Jasper campus.
Brasel, who became superintendent recently, asked the board if it is still interested in such a project. The half-million-dollar cost to the district gave board members pause. Brasel said those funds amount to half of the school building fund budget and there are other projects on the school district’s list of needs. Also, there is the question of where to put the building. The application is due in October, Brasel said.
Board members said it would be unwise to pass up free money, and the need to apply for the funds is a “no brainer.”
Brasel said it would take about two years for the application to be processed. Board members said the district might be able to secure a loan during that time period or find alternative sources for meeting the local share. The board authorized the superintendent to submit the application.
