National Park Service officials expect heavy traffic in the Boxley Valley historic district this fall, a popular destination for hiking, hunting, horseback riding and elk viewing in October and November.
Visitors are reminded to stay safe when viewing wildlife by maintaining appropriate distances, and to create safe situations by parking only in designated parking areas.
Elk viewers along Highways 43 and 21 should use only designated roadside parking areas in order to allow traffic and emergency vehicles to move through Boxley Valley. Parking or stopping on a state highway is strictly prohibited unless wildlife is actively crossing the road. Please respect private property by not blocking driveways or crossing fences, and always maintain a safe distance of at least 150 feet from all wildlife.
If visitors are also interested in hiking during their stay, they are reminded that congestion is expected daily at popular trailheads like Lost Valley, Ponca, Centerpoint and Compton. Hikers and horseback riders are encouraged to arrive early in the morning to find a parking spot.
Rangers will be on duty to assist with parking and traffic control in high-use areas. Visitors are urged to have backup plans in the likely event that a designated parking lot is full when they arrive. As a reminder, Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail remains closed currently as a public health precaution for COVID-19.
In the summer, you can assume that elk will probably be hanging out under the shade of a tree, along the river’s edge, in order to survive the heat of the day. Elk sightings are frequently made when the sun is off the fields and elk come out to graze, either before sunrise or after sunset.
You will have a better than average chance of seeing elk in the fields during the autumn months — the rutting season. Bull elk have large antlers to show off to their harems of cow elk, other bulls, and the audience of spectators along the fence line.
In the winter an all-day cold spell may provide the opportunity to see elk anytime of the day.
Even if elk aren’t looking directly at you, they know you are there. Since elk are wild animals, do not try to get close to them. Elk can feel threatened by your presence. They may leave the viewing area then return later when spectators are gone.
Remember, if an animal’s behavior changes because you are there, you are too close.
