The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says the annual Sales Tax Holiday on some back to school items is set for Saturday and Sunday.
According to the DF&A, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 4, 2019, the state of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.
According to the DF&A, all retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday.
The agency issued the following as an example of how the holiday works for clothing purchases, which must be under $100:
A customer purchases two shirts at $50 each, a pair of jeans at $75, and a pair of shoes at $125. No state and local sales tax is due on the two shirts ($50 each for a total of $100) and the pair of jeans ($75) even though the total cost ($175) exceeds the $100 threshold. However, the state and local sales tax will be due on the full purchase price of the shoes since it exceeds the $100 threshold.
The holiday was established through Act 757 or 2011.
Below is a list of items That are exempt from sales taxes during the sales tax holiday:
Clothing — less than $100 per item
EXEMPT: Includes all human wearing apparel suitable for general use.
• Aprons, household and shop
• Athletic supporters
• Baby receiving blankets
• Bathing suits and caps
• Beach capes and coats
• Belts and suspenders
• Boots
• Coats and jackets
• Costumes
• Diapers, including disposables
• Earmuffs
• Footlets
• Formal wear
• Garters and garter belts
• Girdles
• Gloves & mittens for general use
• Hats and caps
• Hosiery
• Insoles for shoes
• Lab coats
• Neckties
• Overshoes
• Pantyhose
• Rainwear
• Rubber pants
• Sandals
• Scarves
• Shoes and shoe laces
• Slippers
• Sneakers
• Socks and stockings
• Steel toed shoes
• Underwear
• Uniforms, athletic & non-athletic
• Wedding apparel
Clothing accessory or equipment — less than $50 per item
EXEMPT: Incidental item worn on the person or in conjunction with “clothing.”
• Briefcases
• Cosmetics
• Hair notions, including barrettes, hair bows and hair nets
• Handbags
• Handkerchiefs
• Jewelry
• Sun glasses, non-prescription
• Umbrellas
• Wallets
• Watches
• Wigs and hair pieces
School supplies
EXEMPT: An item commonly used by a student in a course of study. Limited to items listed below.
• Binders
• Book bags
• Calculators
• Cellophane tape
• Blackboard chalk
• Compasses
• Composition books
• Crayons
• Erasers
• Folders - expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
• Glue, paste, and paste sticks
• Highlighters
• Index cards
• Index card boxes
• Legal pads
• Lunch boxes
• Markers
• Notebooks
• Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
• Pencil sharpeners
• Paper — loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
• Pencils
• Pens
• Protractors
• Rulers
• Scissors
• Writing tablets
School art supply
EXEMPT: An item commonly used by a student in a course of study for artwork. Limited to items listed below.
• Clay and glazes
• Paints — acrylic, tempora, and oil
• Paintbrushes for artwork
• Sketch and drawing pads
• Watercolors
School instructional material
EXEMPT: Written material commonly used by a student in a course of study as a reference and to learn the subject being taught. Limited to items listed below.
• Reference books
• Reference maps and globes
• Textbooks
• Workbooks
