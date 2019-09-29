The Harrison Public Schools Foundation hosted the Distinguished Goblin Award Banquet and honored Sally Jo Gibson as the Distinguished Educator last Tuesday.
Tom Street was asked to introduce her. Street retired after working 30 years as the Harrison High School choir director. “It’s an honor to pay tribute to this long-time colleague and friend. She also warned me to not say anything embarrassing.”
Street alluded to some interesting choir trips and the crowd laughed. When Superintendent Humble integrated junior high and senior high choir programs, they were both assigned an hour in the schedule where they had to go to the other campus and observe the other program.
Street said, “I found out very quickly that there was no way I was ever teaching junior high choir and Sally Jo was a master at teaching that age group. She loved those kids and they loved her, too. She can wield a mighty big hammer, but you can do that to get the most out of your choir when they know how much you love them.”
“It’s the goal of choir teachers to teach music literacy — the ability to read music. The High School Choir won a lot of awards, but I knew it was due to Sally Jo and her ability to feed my high school program with great music students,” Street said.
Sally Jo proceeded to the platform after ringing her classroom bell. She accepted the help of some former students to escort her up the steps. “I told you I’m old,” she laughed while she caught her breath.
She told the crowd that she wanted to honor each of her teachers from all 12 grades as she called them by name. Then she called the name of some memorable Harrison students. “I can’t forget those crazy kids and their practical jokes. Some of them thought they were mean, but they were just mischievous. I loved them all including the late Kevan Mathis, who put a snake in my desk drawer, and Blake Hardcastle in his high, squeaky, 7th grade voice called me a ‘turkey.’”
“I accept this award, not for me, but on behalf of all my students who came through my classroom for the 28 years I was privileged to teach — and I mean that,” Gibson said.
“You’ve heard the old saying, ‘An eagle never flies so high that it has to go back to the creek for gravel.’ Like an eagle, I’ve flown high tonight. But now I head back to the creek for gravel. Dishes have to be washed and beds have to be made. Believe me when I say this truly, God bless each one of you and your descendants.”
