LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that beauty salons and similar businesses will be allowed to open Wednesday, May 6, and more money could be added to a grant program for small businesses.
Restrictions for the Phase One re-opening of barber, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spa services include:
• Ten or fewer people in the facility. For larger facilities, no more than 30% of stations can be in operation.
• By appointment only; no walk-ins.
• Clients should wait outside or in cars until ready.
• Time set between appointments for cleaning.
• Six-foot distance between clients during appointments and in waiting area.
• Client names and contact information will be recorded in case contact tracing is required later.
• Vulnerable populations should consider staying home.
• Face coverings required for staff, as well as clients as services permit.
• Gloves should be worn.
• Hands must be washed before and after services.
• Staff and clients must be screened for health concerns.
• Services must be postponed if there are any symptoms present in staff and clients, even if attributed to allergies.
• Thorough cleaning and disinfection.
The governor said he would probably try to get a haircut soon, but he admitted he would probably have to wait in line for a while due to the number of reservations expected.
“Everybody is so excited about this, ladies and gentlemen both, and the time is right; there’s a great need for it,” Hutchinson said.
In Thursday’s press briefing, Hutchinson told reporters that the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program with $15 million available was announced prematurely. He said it still needed approval from the Legislature and the steering committee tasked with spending money from the federal CARES Act.
Hutchinson said legislators agreed more money should be put into the program, and that the steering committee met Friday and recommended adding another $85 million to the pot.
The program now goes on to the Legislature for final approval of the amount of money necessary.
Hutchinson said another 66 positive cases were reported over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total number of cases to 3,321 Friday afternoon.
No new hospitalizations were reported, but three additional deaths were, bringing the death toll statewide to 64 Friday.
