LITTLE ROCK — Many people have been asking when their barber or hairdresser will be allowed to open again. That’s a question without an easy answer.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Department of Health Secretary D. Nathaniel Smith took some questions about the topic at a press briefing Tuesday, but they also called on Steuart Walton of Bentonville who has been asked to head the Economic Recovery Task Force for thoughts.
The governor announced that another 304 positive coronavirus patients were added to the state’s total cases, which made a total of 2,277 Tuesday afternoon. The number of patients hospitalized dropped by seven to 86.
Of those positive cases announced Tuesday, 262 came from the Cummins prison unit, Hutchinson said.
Smith said that as a public health physician and epidemiologist, he took away some good news from Tuesday’s announcement.
First, he said the number of positive cases being announced daily has dropped from the neighborhood of 70 or more to in the 40s for a few days — after the numbers from Cummins were removed from the total.
He went on to say that there were about 670 inmates who tested positive at Cummins as of 10 p.m. Monday, as well as 10 staff members. He said all inmates had been tested, but they were working to test more staff.
Hutchinson highlighted case numbers from Garland, Jefferson and Pulaski counties and the number of positives showed a descending trend line. Smith said that trend showed promise in that they all had more than 100 cases each and it indicated the downward trend was all across the state without hot spots.
Smith said that while the numbers at Cummins were alarming, the prison environment will allow for segregating the positive patients from the negative patients, making it easier to control than in the community at large.
Hutchinson was asked when the state might consider opening salons and barber shops, which were ordered closed since late March.
Hutchinson said he knew the demand was great. He’s been hearing from independent hairdressers who haven’t received pandemic unemployment assistance payments yet. But he also said he has heard from the general public as well.
That very issue is one Walton and the task force will explore: What kind of protective healthcare measures can be put in place. Then Smith and the Medical Advisory Committee will also explore the proposed measures.
Smith said the committee is actively looking at such businesses that require close proximity physical contact with customers. It is possible that there could be a way for both customer and professional to wear masks or provide some other kind of distancing, but those kinds of activities don’t fall into the Phase One recovery the state is trying to achieve at present.
If some restrictions can be pulled back and the state continues to see the rate of positive tests decline, more restrictions could be reduced, Smith said.
Walton said the task force consists of members from a broad spectrum of the community and there will be much discussion of how to revitalize businesses.
“As far as businesses that open first,” Walton said, “I think it’s obvious that I need a haircut. So, I’m squarely in that camp, probably with the governor as well.”
