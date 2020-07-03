It was supposed to be read for a third time and adopted last week at the Harrison City Council’s regular monthly meeting, but instead a proposed salvage yard screening ordinance was taken off the table in favor of a less restrictive version.
The reason for the readings being spread out over three consecutive months was to give time for businesses that would be affected by the law to comment. Comment they did and Wade Phillips, the city’s chief operations officer, acknowledge making three revisions. In doing so, they significantly changed the original draft. By recommendation of city attorney Grant Ragland, the new draft was presented for its first reading.
The original ordinance required that inoperable or wrecked vehicles on a facility near a highway right of way had to be moved within 45 days. Auto body repair shops were not intended to be affected by the ordinance, but sometimes these businesses have to hold on to these vehicles for longer than 45 days. It was the consensus that 60 days would be sufficient, Phillips said.
The ordinance also set out the types of materials used to create screens. Added to the permitted materials are a fabric mesh screen attached to a chain link fence., the mesh must block visibility, but yet allow wind to pass through it so that the mesh is not ripped or damaged.
The original draft allowed the business to put its name on a sign no bigger than 10 square feet and attach it to the screen. Based on comments received, Phillips said the revised size of the sign could be as large as 20 square feet.
The council could have placed the new draft on it first reading Thursday, then suspended the rules and read it two more times for passage, but Ragland said in his opinion that waiting until next month would allow for comments to be made on the changes. The ordinance can be placed on its second and third readings. The ordinance would go into immediate effect if passed with an emergency clause attached.
The new draft will be on the council committee meeting agenda in July to hear any more comments or discussion.
