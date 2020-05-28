The Harrison City Council meets Thursday night and a second reading of an ordinance regarding salvage yards is on the agenda.
The Resource and Policy Committee recently discussed the ordinance, which calls for areas within 100 feet of any highway or city street to be screened by a solid wall or fence at least eight feet high so located as to prevent visibility from any highway or city street. The fence cannot be used for advertising signs, but may contain an identification sign not to exceed 10 square feet.
The ordinance does not grandfather existing operations and establishes a two-year compliance schedule for salvage yards existing at the time the ordinance is finally adopted.
Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert is also scheduled to discuss recent sales tax collections.
When the Finance Committee met earlier this month, Feighert said the general fund at the time showed a deficit of $107,000. However, he said sales tax receipts reported by the state show that the city's receipts are 8.7% above those received in March. The county's receipts are also up 5.3%. Surpluses appear in the street fund and the fire fund while the police fund shows a small deficit of $3,000. Revenues were boosted in part from a $54,000 grant earmarked for the Rotary Wonder Willa Park project.
The city is proposing to use franchise fee receipts to fund the new public safety building to be built on city property behind Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road, but that will require an ordinance. Discussion of that matter is also on the agenda for Thursday night.
Also pending is completion of a new fire department salary grid to account for next year's scheduled minimum wage increase.
The city also received its state audit of the city's water and sewer department. Feighert was pleased to report there was only one finding. Errors were being corrected for the audit when the coronavirus pandemic event occurred causing work to be left incomplete.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Adoption of an ordinance that will add $5 to all Boone County District Court fines to help bolster the probation office.
• Discussion of a revised business license ordinance.
• Discussion of tall grass in people’s yards under the clean premises ordinance.
• Discussion of a permit for residential rental units.
• A resolution for condemnation of a house at 509 South Hickory.
Mayor Jerry Jackson is expected to update the council on the coronavirus state of emergency and the city-wide cleanup, as well as make nominations to the Parks and Recreation Commission for council approval.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the North Arkansas College South Campus. The venue provides more space for social distancing, allowing the public to attend and participate.
