SEARCY COUNTY — Arkansas State Police say a 40-year-old Yellville man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday evening.
According to a report by ASP Trooper Jonathan M. Arnold, Joshua Reed, 40, of Yellville was east bound on Highway 66 east of Oxley on a 1995 Yamaha when the motorcycle crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2015 Dodge about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Reed was killed in the crash, but neither the driver nor the passenger in the Dodge were injured, the report said. They were not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the wreck, the report said.
It was the 376th fatality in 347 such crashes for the year to date, the report said.
