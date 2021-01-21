CARROLL COUNTY — Arkansas State Police say 24-year-old Christopher Anderson of Harrison, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, when the car he was driving collided with a school bus causing both vehicles to catch fire.
The crash happened at 7:29 a.m. on U.S. 62 in Carroll County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Four young passengers in the bus were taken to Mercy Hospital at Berryville. None were identified.
According to the report filed by Cpl. Drew H. Widner, Anderson was in a 2019 Hyundai traveling west on US 62 in the right lane. The school bus, belonging to the Green Forest School District, was stopped picking up children in the right lane of the highway facing west. While traveling west the front of the car struck the rear of the bus. After the collision the car began to catch on fire then the bus caught on fire.
Both vehicles came to final rest in the right lane of the highway.
The weather condition was clear and the road condition was dry.
The body was held at Nelson’s Funeral Home.
