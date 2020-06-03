The Arkansas State Board of Education recently approved a boundary change that will see some Ozark Mountain School District students incorporated into the Lead Hill School District.
The Ozark Mountain District is comprised of schools at St. Joe, Bruno-Pyatt and Western Grove. It was formed during the consolidation effort of the early 2000s.
But the district also contained some Marion County property across Bull Shoals Lake from the main part of the county, bordering Missouri.
The two districts petitioned the state board to allow those two pieces of land to be incorporated into the Lead Hill District because they don’t border the Ozark Mountain District, but do, in part, border the Lead Hill District.
“The Districts submitted that the boundary change would not hamper, delay, or in any
manner negatively affect the desegregation efforts of the public school districts in the State of
Arkansas, and there was no evidence presented to the contrary,” a statement from the state board said.
The board ordered that the two pieces of land north of the lake will be incorporated into the Lead Hill District and that the order would be filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State, the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office and the county clerk in Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
Boone County election coordinator Beckie Benton recently told the Election Commission that Boone County is considered the domicile county for the Lead Hill District because the administration office is in Boone County.
As such, Benton said there will be no major change for the Boone County Clerk’s Office because the Lead Hill District already contained property in Marion County and the clerk’s offices routinely work together for elections in even-numbered years when the domicile county runs the election as part of the primary.
Boone County will have to record election results for the property in Marion County that is part of the Lead Hill District in odd-numbered years when there is no primary and Marion County voters have to go to a Boone County polling place to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.