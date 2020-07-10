LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The 2020-21 school year has become a victim of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the start of the state’s school year would be delayed from Aug. 13 until Aug. 26 at the latest to give districts more time to prepare for the safety measures and other changes needed because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Hutchinson has said he wants schools to open for on-site education, but with plans to shift to other options if needed.
“We’re fully committed to school, we’re committed to on-site instruction," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the state Education Department is also releasing guidance to local districts on how to respond if there’s a positive case in one of their schools. The response could include switching to remote learning if there’s a substantial spread.
The state, however, is leaving it up to individual school districts to decide whether to require teachers or students to wear face masks.
Hutchinson announced the delay the same day federal health officials said they wouldn’t revise their guidelines for reopening schools, despite criticism from President Donald Trump. The president has threatened to withhold federal funds from schools that don’t reopen.
The Arkansas Education Association said there needs to be more detailed guidance and funding to ensure the state's public schools can open safely.
“The state’s guidance on outbreaks in our schools is acknowledgment that we are attempting to send students and educators into an unsafe situation," Tracey-Ann Nelson, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “This danger is compounded by the state’s lack of coordinated guidance to districts as they attempt to plan amid constantly changing guidelines that have somehow become politicized.”
