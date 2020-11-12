Alpena School Board members have voted to hire the McPherson & Jacobson search firm to help find a new superintendent.
Superintendent David Westenhover announced in October that he would not request an extension of his contract, which runs through June 2021.
The board originally considered taking applications and undertaking the entire process, but board president Robb Hulsey said he had talked to some other districts that used a search firm and suggested they at least meet with a representative of McPherson & Jacobson.
The board did meet with Dr. Megan Slocum with the firm last week to discuss what the firm could offer. She appeared Zoom-style.
Slocum said the firm has placed more than 800 superintendents at schools across the country. They make certain to gather support and input from students, school staff and the community during the process.
The firm makes sure to know what the board is looking for in a candidate, then uses its expertise to ask the right questions. They collect information and share it with the board to make the most informed decision possible.
In some cases, a superintendent candidate will have to move to a new school. That could mean the candidate’s spouse would also have to relocate and change jobs. All that information is provided to the board.
“It’s almost like a marriage,” Slocum told the board. “It’s got to work on both ends.”
Slocum stressed the firm’s ability to do background checks on candidates. Consultants know who to call and when to call sources to determine if there are skeletons in a candidate’s closet that the board needs to know.
The first step is to determine qualities the board wants in a candidate, then set a timeline for hiring a new superintendent. The second step is to advertise for candidates and take applications.
The third step is “where the rubber meets the road” as the firm performs background checks and runs down references. When talking to each reference, they try to get names of three other people to talk to about each candidate. That makes the reference portion much deeper than most boards of education have time to undertake.
The firm then develops a set of interview questions to present to the board, although board members might have their own questions to add. All applications are brought forward for the board to cull down to a list of most likely candidates. The firm then sets up interviews with each candidate and the stakeholder groups to get to know the applicants.
A final step is actually separate from the main process as the firm develops a performance evaluation process after the candidate is hired. Slocum said Arkansas records show a superintendent usually stays at a district for an average of just over two years. McPherson & Jacobson shows that 50% of candidates hired stay at schools longer than average. The final step also comes with a guarantee that the new superintendent will stay a minimum of two years. If not, the firm performs another search at no cost other than actual expenses.
The price for the first four steps is $6,500 pus any additional expenses, while the fifth phase is an additional $1,500.
After the meeting with Slocum ended, the board discussed the proposal. Board member Trisha Cantwell said she felt the board needed the search firm, especially given the fact that the firm gathers teacher and student input.
She moved to hire the firm, with fellow board member Lynette Cantwell adding the fifth phase from the beginning.
The board voted unanimously to approve both motions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.