ALPENA — Alpena School Board members got an update last week from the search firm hired to find a replacement for current Superintendent David Westenhover.
Westenhover announced in October that he would not request an extension of his contract, which runs through June 2021.
The board originally considered taking applications and undertaking the entire process, but board president Robb Hulsey said he had talked to some other districts that used a search firm and suggested they at least meet with Dr. Megan Slocum of McPherson & Jacobson.
In November, the board voted to hire the firm for the search. The cost is $8,000 plus expenses.
Slocum appeared before the board last week via Zoom to outline the search process and the schedule it would follow.
Slocum had earlier told the board that there would be meetings with stakeholder groups, including students, classified staff, certified staff, administrators and even the community. That would require someone from the district to coordinate those meetings.
The board chose Amanda Saul, district speech language pathologist, as the point of contact between all those groups and McPherson & Jacobson.
Slocum told the board that Saul was an excellent choice and had been very effective. Slocum said she had met with the school groups and just finished a meeting with the community group the day of the board meeting. She said she hadn’t had time to type all the information from the last meeting, “but I’ve got 12 pages of good old-timey notes” taken with pen and paper in order to prepare a feedback report from all groups. She would present that report to all board members later.
Slocum told the Daily Times that the search firm will accept applications for the position until Jan. 14, but there are steps the board should take between now and that time.
She said she would soon put together a list of questions the board and stakeholder groups can ask applicants under the law and present them to the board for review.
Board members can also submit questions not on the list Slocum will provide, but she urged them to have those questions ready no later than Jan. 15.
Board members will then cull the list to finalists, although she encouraged them to choose less than five for final interviews.
Interviews with finalists are scheduled to begin Feb. 8. Only one candidate will be interviewed on a single day.
Those will be long days for the candidates because they will first go through an interview with the student group. That will be followed by classified staff, then administrators and teachers.
Each group will collectively complete a form that shows what each felt were strengths and weaknesses of each candidates to be presented to the board before its final interview with finalists that day.
But Slocum suggested that board members not review forms from the groups until after they have completed their interview. That way, board members can compare their impression of the candidates with the groups’ views.
Slocum said each interview day is difficult for candidates. It usually takes about seven hours for each interview.
“But I can tell you this,” Slocum said. “If they really want the job they will go through the process.”
The board agreed to the schedule as proposed by Slocum. She said she would get more information to them as soon as possible to keep the process on track.
