MARSHALL -- Searcy County Judge Jim Harness had been arrested on criminal charges June 5, but a judge has ruled that he will be bound over to circuit court on felony charges, Sheriff Kenney Cassell said in a statement Monday.
Cassell said his office received a call about 11 p.m. Friday, June 5, from Josie Harness, the estranged wife of the county judge. She stated Jim Harness forced his way into her residence on state Highway 27 South without permission. She told police her estranged husband did not live at the residence.
The initial investigation showed that the front door of the residence had been "kicked or forced in" and was inoperable, as well as a window, the statement said.
“Once Mr. Harness was in the house, he began to harass Mrs. Harness and her guest,” the statement said. “Mr. Harness also attempted to stop Mrs. Harness for calling for help by taking her cellphone.”
Searcy County Circuit Court records show Josie Harness filed for an order of protection against Jim Harness on June 6.
In the petition for the protection order, Josie Harness alleged that Jim Harness put her phone in his back pocket, but she was wearing an Apple Watch from which she called 911.
“He kick the door in so hard it cracked the window next to the front door, and destroyed the door jam and door,” the petition said.
Jim Harness was taken into custody on suspicion of breaking or entering and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies, as well as interference with emergency communications, a Class A misdemeanor, Cassell said.
“On Monday, June 8, the Searcy County District Court judge reviewed the affidavit for probable cause and found sufficient cause to transfer over to circuit court,” the sheriff’s statement said.
Online court records show a hearing has been set for 11 a.m. June 22 on the petition for the protection order.
