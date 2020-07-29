MARSHALL — Searcy County Judge Jim Harness on Monday filed a waiver of arraignment on criminal charges and asked the court to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Harness has been formally charged with breaking or entering, a Class D felony, as well as first-degree criminal mischief and interference with emergency communications, both Class A misdemeanors, in connection with a June 5 incident involving his estranged wife.
According to an arrest affidavit, Searcy County Dispatch received a 911 call about 11 p.m. June 5 from Josie Harness, who said her estranged husband, Jim Harness, had forced his way into her residence.
The affidavit said Josie was watching TV with a friend, who wasn’t identified, in her residence when Jim arrived. She told investigators that Jim had been beating on her door demanding to talk to her, but she and her friend remained quiet thinking he would leave.
However, she told police that he kicked in the front door of her residence, which she said was locked and dead bolted, the affidavit said. It also noted that the front door was inoperable when police arrived on scene.
Josie told police that she retrieved her cell phone to call 911, but Jim took it from her. She said she tapped the side of the phone three times to dial 911, the affidavit said.
Police arrived and arrested Jim that night. He was released from the Searcy County Jail on his own recognizance that night as well, court records show.
The arrest affidavit was filed June 8, online court records show. Carol Crews, 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, filed a motion for a special prosecutor the same day.
Formal charges were filed June 29 and the arrest warrant was served June 30.
Josie filed for an order of protection against Jim and the matter was set for a hearing June 22 while a temporary order was issued. The hearing was continued and rescheduled for July 31.
Conway lawyer Joe Don Winningham represents Jim Harness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.