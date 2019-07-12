The Boone County Quorum Court's Personnel Committee recommended Bill Melbourne of the Omaha area to fill a seat on the county's Equalization Board. The full court ratified the appointment Tuesday night.
The panel hears questions and complaints concerning real estate taxes assessed to county property owners. The commission meets in August.
Perry Harness was named to complete the term of a previous commission member and that term is expiring this month. Harness did not wish to be reappointed. JP Bobby Woods, who chairs the committee, received the nomination of Melbourne from JP Fred Woehl. Woehl said that Melbourne is a turkey farmer and has real estate sales experience.
At last week's committee meeting, Woods read Melbourne's résumé and Melbourne was present to introduce himself to the JPs.
Woehl was absent Tuesday, but the vote to approve the appointment was otherwise unanimous.
