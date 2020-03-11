SEARCY COUNTY — A second circuit judge has ruled the $18 fee being collected to repay bondholders regarding the NABORS landfill mess is unconstitutional.
Searcy County Circuit Judge Susan K. Weaver issued a ruling Monday afternoon that the fee is actually an illegal exaction, or tax, and that violates Amendment 65 of the state Constitution.
The lawsuit is one of six filed in the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which consists of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties. Carroll County has since formed its own solid waste district, but it was part of the district when the $18 fee was first ordered.
The bulk of the lawsuits are the same, but the plaintiffs are individual residents of each county. Fayetteville lawyers Matt Bishop and Wendy Howerton filed all six suits. The plaintiff in Searcy County is JMS Enterprises.
The fee is collected on all business and residential property owners in the district to pay off the bad debt after the district voted to default on revenue bond payments in 2012. The bondholders’ trustee — Bank of the Ozarks (now Bank OZK) — filed suit against the district to collect the principle amount of the bonds for those bondholders.
Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox accepted a receiver’s report which recommended the $18 fee. That created a stir and lawsuits were filed.
The plaintiff argued that in order to be a fee, it must be collected for a service. The lawyers argued that the solid waste district didn’t provide trash service and the fee was actually only used to pay back debt, which made it an illegal exaction and unconstitutional.
Judge Weaver agreed with the plaintiff’s arguments that the fee, although court ordered, was a violation of Amendment 65 of the state Constitution.
“Amendment 65 specifically provides that funds for repayment of the bonds may come from the project financed or any other source other than assessments for local improvements and taxes,” the ruling said. “As the $18.00 is a tax, it cannot be dedicated to the bondholders for the repayment of these revenue bonds. The application of any of these proceeds to the payment of the bonds is a violation of Amendment 65 and an illegal exaction upon Plaintiffs.”
Carroll County Judge Scott Jackson ruled last Friday in Berryville that the $18 fee is also unconstitutional.
In closing arguments in Berryville last Friday, Matt Bishop told the court that the bonds sold to fund the landfill purchase were the most valuable on the market — the bondholders didn’t have to risk the principle amount because they could sue taxpayers for compensation while still collecting 4-7% interest on the bonds.
“That is a ridiculous interpretation of the law,” Bishop said.
The $18 collected in the entire district has been submitted to and held by the court-ordered receiver pending resolution of the lawsuits in all six counties.
Weaver ordered that the county tax collector must stop collecting the $18 fee and that the money already collected will be deposited in the registry of the court.
Log In
