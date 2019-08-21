U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton was in Harrison on Tuesday, talking with members of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and other business and industry heads about the future of the country, state and city as well.
After taking a tour of some facilities that morning, Cotton had lunch with those business leaders and, after making a short address, he opened up the floor for questions.
Almost immediately he was asked about predictions that the country could be headed for a recession as has been predicted for some months.
“Economists have predicted nine of the last five recessions,” Cotton said.
But he said the U.S. economy is still the strongest in the world, especially in a world in which there is so much turmoil with Britain struggling with a plan to leave the European Union.
Tariffs imposed against China by President Trump are understandable, Cotton said. He maintains that China has been waging a trade war against the United States for 30 years and the president simply joined in the war in an attempt to get a better deal for this country.
Cotton said the month of August when Congress is out of session gives him a chance to travel the state and talk to constituents. He told the lunch crowd that Washington often feels like 10 square miles surrounded by reality. August gives him a chance to get back to reality.
He spent the morning and early afternoon in Harrison to talk about the local economy and opportunities for economic development, and how that ties into local educational issues as well.
“Harrison’s got a great industrial base, very much focused on economic development trying to bring more jobs to Harrison,” Cotton told reporters. “That means in part bringing more jobs to Arkansas and back to the United States.”
And that gives him reason to be excited for the outlook in the entire state.
“Arkansas’ unemployment rate is even lower than America’s unemployment rate, with more Arkansans working than ever,” he said. “Part of that is making sure people get the right kinds of training and job skills they need.”
Cotton said he spent part of the morning at North Arkansas College examining some of the school’s advanced manufacturing and automation technologies serving industries in Harrison and across the state.
