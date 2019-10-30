A year ago, Wade Phillips, chief operating officer for the city of Harrison, announced during a city council committee meeting a need to make substantial repairs at the city's wastewater treatment plant.
He said equipment housed inside two of the plant's clarifier tanks were cited in recent inspections. The tanks were constructed in the 1960s. The tanks are the prominent large round structures at the plant that are built with mechanical means for continuous removal of solids being deposited by sedimentation.
Replacing the equipment could cost as much as $1.3 million, Phillips told city council members. He said a much more economical plan calls for rehabilitating the equipment inside the tanks including the large rakes, skimmer and scraper that move and separate the solids in the effluent.
That cost would be about $375,000.
At Thursday night's city council meeting, Phillips reported that work on the first tank was finished the previous week. He showed a video and photographs of the process of replacing the various parts of one of the tanks. The second tank will be overhauled in December.
One of the photos showed the effects of years of abuse by customers who flushed rags and other items that don't break down into the system. They plug up equipment and cause them to break down, Phillps said. The repairs will add 30 plus years of life to these structures. To replace the tanks entirely would cost about $1.2 million apiece.
If you saw smoke coming out of the ground or around downspouts or manholes in the city recently, don't be alarmed. Phillips said the Public Works Department has been conducting smoke testing to detect where rain water is entering the sewer system. "I think the fire department has gotten a few interesting calls as we have gone through this the last few weeks," he said.
Smoke is pumped into the sewer system. Wherever smoke comes out is where rain water can get in. Common locations are broken or cracked pipes, manhole covers and clean outs on peoples' sewer service lines. Instances of rain water entering the sewer system are required to be reported to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. The city wants to correct problems before the state agency mandates it.
The annual citywide leaf pickup will begin Monday, Nov. 25, and continue through the next 4-5 weeks or until completed.
