When Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson gave his monthly report to the Boone County Quorum Court, justices of the peace quizzed him about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the jail, he gave them what is some good news.
The quorum court met Tuesday night and Roberson first ran down statistics for June.
Dispatchers answered 6,795 calls with 522 of those being calls in which a deputy was needed. A total of 95 new cases or incidents were opened.
Patrol deputies patrolled a total of 26,958 miles and worked four traffic crashes. They also made four DWI arrests.
In the criminal investigation division, investigators opened:
• Five burglary cases and made three arrests.
• Two sex crime cases and made five arrests.
• Twenty-four theft cases and made 12 arrests.
• Twelve drug cases and made 12 arrests.
• Four assault/battery cases and made three arrests.
• Twelve domestic violence cases and made 12 arrests.
• Seven criminal mischief cases and made five arrests.
• Twenty-one miscellaneous cases and made 19 arrests.
In the jail division, 67 inmates were booked in and 58 were released. Jail population averaged 73 for June.
Inmates were served 6,570 meals at a cost of just over $0.84 each for a total food cost of $5,527.04.
“They ate a lot of squash in June,” the sheriff said.
“That sounds like what we’re having at home right now,” JP James Widner said.
JP Jim Milum asked Roberson if there were any COVID-19 cases in the jail.
“No,” Roberson said. “That’s goal number one for us and has been for three months.”
The sheriff said he and Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy have been selective about which inmates actually make it into the facility, although there are some suspects who they feel need to be in custody.
He said they have five cells that are segregated from the general population. The inmates that absolutely must be incarcerated are quarantined for 14 days before they are put in the general population.
In addition, the 309 inmates, state prisoners who work in county jails during their sentences, clean the facility every time someone from the outside comes in and is released. They also clean the lobby on an hourly basis, Roberson said.
The staff makes every attempt to not let anyone into the office area, although there are still suspects and witnesses who must be interviewed. They are masked and taken to one of the two interview rooms in the office and those rooms are cleaned afterward.
“Luckily, we have not [had any cases],” Roberson said. “It’s been a problem across the state with some counties. We just try to prevent that.”
