The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and North Arkansas College hosted the Elected Leadership Coffee on Thursday, June 4. In February the city of Harrison was featured and the Boone County leadership and department heads were featured this quarter.
Sheriff Tim Roberson had a problem getting connected online to the group. When he finally responded, “Can you hear me now?” he added, “That was tough.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent apologized, “But not as tough as being a law enforcement officer.”
Largent asked if the pandemic had changed their situation.
“We are sticking to what we have been doing and screening those coming into the office,” he said. “We are paying special attention to our jail. That has gone well so far. No big change.”
Largent said, “We have a question that has come in, asking how many prisoners you have in the jail now? Is overcrowding an issue right now? It appears you have a reduced rate of crime and citations over the past weeks.”
“There has been less crime,” Roberson said. “Our jail is really good. Last night when I left we were in the upper 70s which is great for us. It’s been at that point for the past six weeks. We are being a little choosy about what we do with our jail. Some of the smaller crimes, we are letting those folks bond, where normally they wouldn’t. But that will catch up when the court system gets back up and running, and they have started. So, we will be back up closer to a hundred in the next couple of months. Our goal in November is to have 40 more beds. I’m sure they will fill quickly, too. But crime has been down a little bit, but it is starting to come back.”
Certain crimes have increased, and we are working hard on those and have them in jail now. Those and the ones are bad enough we can’t move on. Things are going good.”
Largent asked, “Any vacancies in the department?”
“We do need a radio operator, but we can live without if needed. We’ve had two radio operators at a time because of the volume of calls. But our jail staff can help with the phones during the day until we can get that position filled.”
Largent, “That’s all good news. Can you tell the group what you and the Harrison Police chief are doing to consolidate your 911 dispatch?”
“For years, our 911 center answered calls, and the caller had to state what they needed,” Roberson answered. “Then the operator had to decide who was needed and then transfer the call. They actually dispatch the fire departments, but that takes a little time. We felt like if we could cut that minute or two out of the call, that might save a life someday.”
“Danny [Bolen, 911 administrator] has been re-arranging and remodeling at the old jail and we will have all our dispatchers in the same room together. So, it cuts out the lag time, and transfers. In the beginning we are going to allow them to do what they have done in the past, with the idea of cross training our dispatchers with the police department dispatchers and 911 dispatchers. We hope to get to the point that whoever answers that call can dispatch the call where it needs to go. Equipment will allow them to do that. It cuts out that 30 second to two-minute transfer call, depending on the type of call. There is a dead space there, and we feel lucky it hasn’t been a problem. But those 30 seconds could save a life sometime. We don’t want to let anyone go, but as attrition happens, we can make that dispatch system work with a few less people. It will save our agencies a little bit of money if that happens.”
“That seems to be an efficient use of resources between you and Chief Graddy,” Largent said.
Another question was asked online, “Is the construction for the new project on track?”
Roberson said, “It is. If it is behind, it’s very little. At the beginning of the virus, the subcontractors asked about allowing their employees to not come to work. But they are outside, so that hasn’t been a big issue. The upper deck floor is poured and they are laying block. They’ve had a lot of rain, but it still looks like they are going to meet their goal. Our goal is to have it completed by Oct. 15 and then we’ll be looking for problems and getting them corrected, and then having the jail in our hands by Nov. 15.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.