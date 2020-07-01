Bill Lord, interim director of the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, updated the district board on applicants for the new permanent director at a meeting Monday.
And it’s not a very long list.
A split board voted in early May to terminate the district’s contract with Via Recyclables to operate the district. The move came about two months before the end of the contract that Via’s owner, Melinda Caldwell, said she didn’t plan to renew.
At the same time, the board voted to contract with Lord for three months to run the district, plus help the board find a new permanent director. Lord had managed the district’s affairs when he worked for Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (EDD) until the solid waste district cut ties with the EDD in 2009. He was director when the board voted to buy the old RLH landfill in northern Baxter County.
Lord told the board at its Monday morning meeting that there had been a multitude of hits on internet site the district used looking for applicants, but there had only been four applicants as of Monday morning, including:
• James Burrus of Rogers.
• Scott Smith of Yellville.
• Richard Swan of Savannah, Texas.
• Thomas Hodges (Lord said he had received letters from Hodges’ references, but he hadn’t received a resumé as of Tuesday).
Lord told board members that the deadline for applications is Friday, July 3. He said some people tend to wait until the last minute to submit applications, so he anticipated more the remainder of this week.
But Lord also said some people who might have looked into the job may have done an internet search of the solid waste district and found the “difficulties” the district is undergoing at present.
Lord said he would talk with Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon, chair of the board’s search committee, to determine how best to bring the applicants’ information before the board for a decision.
Lord also said he and board chairman Fred Woehl had traveled to Mountain Home to look at the old office building on Rossi Road that is set to be sold at auction on July 11.
There are a number of old files in the office building that date back to 2004 and 2005, the time frame in which the board voted to buy the landfill.
Lord said their original intention was to determine which files need to be kept and which ones could be shredded, but they found that there were about 70 banker’s boxes full of files. But he said the cost to hire a company to go to the building and shred all those files would have been between $750 and $1,000.
“If you bring those files to Marion County recycling, we’ll shred those files for nothing,” Marion County Judge John Massey told Lord. Lord accepted the offer.
Geoffrey Treece, the Little Rock lawyer appointed as receiver to develop a plan to pay back bondholders who invested money to fund the landfill purchase, said some of the records, such as payroll and the like, could probably be shredded. But he said other records like engineering reports regarding the landfill should be retained.
Lord said he and Woehl will take care of those records prior to the land sale.
In a related matter, Woehl told the board that he had put in considerable travel in taking care of matters related to the landfill and sale of buildings.
He asked the board to consider reimbursing him for mileage for travel in his personal vehicle. Massey moved, with Newton County Judge Warren Campbell’s second, to reimburse Woehl for mileage moving forward and the board unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.