DEER — The Deer/Mt. Judea Board of Education met Thursday and adopted an update to the school district’s personnel policy adding paid sick leave due to the coronavirus.
The policy adheres to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA, or Act) that requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division administers and enforces the new law’s paid leave requirements. These provisions will apply through Dec. 31. Here is an overview of the act provided by the US Department of Labor on its website.
Employees of covered employers are eligible for:
• Two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay where the employee is unable to work because the employee is quarantined (pursuant to Federal, State, or local government order or advice of a health care provider), and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis; or
• Two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay because the employee is unable to work because of a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine (pursuant to federal, state, or local government order or advice of a health care provider), or to care for a child (under 18) whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19, and/or the employee is experiencing a substantially similar condition as specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury and Labor; and
• Up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay where an employee, who has been employed for at least 30 calendar days, is unable to work due to a bona fide need for leave to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
Covered employers
The paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions of the FFCRA apply to certain public employers, and private employers with fewer than 500 employees. Most employees of the federal government are covered by Title II of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which was not amended by this Act, and are therefore not covered by the expanded family and medical leave provisions of the FFCRA. However, federal employees covered by Title II of the Family and Medical Leave Act are covered by the paid sick leave provision.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for exemption from the requirement to provide leave due to school closings or child care unavailability if the leave requirements would jeopardize the viability of the business as a going concern.
Eligible employees
All employees of covered employers are eligible for two weeks of paid sick time for specified reasons related to COVID-19. Employees employed for at least 30 days are eligible for up to an additional 10 weeks of paid family leave to care for a child under certain circumstances related to COVID-19.
Qualifying reasons for leave
Under the FFCRA, an employee qualifies for paid sick time if the employee is unable to work (or unable to telework) due to a need for leave because the employee:
• Is subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19;
• Has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine related to COVID-19;
• Is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis;
• Is caring for an individual subject to an order described in (1) or self-quarantine as described in (2);
• Is caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed (or child care provider is unavailable) for reasons related to COVID-19; or
• Is experiencing any other substantially-similar condition specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Secretaries of Labor and Treasury.
Under the FFCRA, an employee qualifies for expanded family leave if the employee is caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed (or child care provider is unavailable) for reasons related to COVID-19.
Visit dol.gov for more details.
Vacancies filled
Superintendent Brenda Napier said the other action taken Thursday was filling the vacancy for a part-time social studies, physical education and health teacher. The board elected Jon McCarley of Lamar to fill the position.
Earlier, the board hired Michelle Carroll to an elementary teaching position at Mt. Judea.
Rita Greenhaw was named Mt. Judea School principal.
Ready to roll
Napier said Friday that the school district is ready to begin the school year with all personnel in place. Also, all preparations have been met to meet safety requirements during the current COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the school district has secured personal protection equipment to begin the year and last for the first nine weeks. Classrooms and other facilities have also been modified to protect students and staff from spreading the disease. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 24.
