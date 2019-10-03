Repair of a sinkhole in a residential yard off Chelsea Circle was nearing completion Wednesday about five months after it opened up, but the cost hasn’t yet been calculated.
It was May 1 when the sinkhole opened in Will and Sherry Presley’s yard. It was actually the third such event and the city had repaired the first two as public safety concerns. When the third hole opened, a geological study showed that the hole itself should be excavated deeper to get to the bedrock at the absolute bottom. That excavation took place and officials finally were reasonably satisfied that repair could begin.
“We believe we found the throat,” city Chief Operating Officer Wade Phillips said Wednesday, adding that the geologist working with the city agreed
He said the actual repair of the hole was done, but workers will grade a defined ditch to help drain excessive rainfall from the area.
Phillips said he hadn’t put together the figures regarding the amount of material that was used to repair the hole, nor does he know exactly how much it will cost the city.
However, he hopes to have an update for Harrison City Council members when standing committees meet Oct. 10.
Now, workers will apply the finishing touches to the repair job and it will soon be time to begin preparing for the annual leaf pick-up.
Phillips admitted the time put on repairing the sinkhole ate into prime infrastructure construction time.
“But that’s just the way it goes sometimes,” he said.
