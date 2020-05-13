EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 16th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Kayla Smith is the Valedictorian at Yellville-Summit High School this year and Dalton Robinson is the Salutatorian.
Kayla Smith is the daughter of Scott Smith and Ila Smith.
Dalton Robinson is the son of the late Robert Robinson, Jennifer and Jamie Begley.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Kayla: My favorite extracurricular in elementary school was most definitely theater. It began a lifetime passion for me and truly helped me with my empathy skills at a young age, something I will always be grateful for. It also helped to develop my creativity and constantly having to memorize lines greatly facilitated the development of academic skills.
Dalton: I don’t remember much from elementary school, but I suppose my favorite would have been P.E.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Kayla: I can honestly say technology had a largely positive impact on my education. It made finding information incredibly easy and efficient so that I could answer my own questions and move on quickly to other inquiries or important tasks. Especially in these new and uncertain times it has helped me to stay academically engaged and connected to the world around me.
Dalton: Lots of school these days is done with technology and while it is frustrating at times, having an infinite amount of resources at my disposal at all times was extremely beneficial.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Kayla: When you begin high school a lot of people are going to say it’s a rough time and a lot of people are going to give you their opinions on how they think you should go about handling this unique period of your life. I think that ultimately it is important for the student to make mistakes and learn what works best for them. But from my personal standpoint the three main things I would advise young incoming freshmen on are finding balance, bravery and individuality. Work and play are both immensely important, but too much of one can be detrimental to a student’s mental, emotional and academic state. I think finding a healthy balance between the two creates a well-rounded learning environment. Next bravery. I think that students should strive to be unafraid to do things that may seem “uncool.” If you want to go the extra mile on a project — do it. If you are very interested in something don’t pretend like you’re not to come off as casual. Pursue academic passions whole heartedly and I think that will greatly help when it comes to choosing a major. Lastly, individuality. I think that when you come to the end of high school you will be more happy and feel more fulfilled if you were true to who you are, instead of simply trying to please those around you. Don’t be afraid to stand out and to be an individual. It WILL pay off.
Dalton: n/a
• What are your future plans?
Kayla: n/a
Dalton: I plan to attend Arkansas Tech University in the fall and possibly pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
