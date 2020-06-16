The Harrison Public Works Department will continue to perform studies to locate areas in the city's wastewater system for infiltration points of water runoff. A technique using smoke to show where leaks in the system exist has been used previously and Director of City Operations Wade Phillips said some funds remain to continue examinations into two more basin areas of the city.
He told the city council's Finance Committee on Thursday that there is $71,500 left in the budget from phase one of the project, but he will need $81,166.79 more to complete phase 2. He said the work would be completed this year.
The committee voted to pass on the request to the full council at its next regular meeting.
The city's chief financial officer, Luke Feighert, also delivered the most recent financial statement to the committee. It showed the city at a deficit of $103,000. The city is monitoring receipts from sales taxes closely during the COVID-19 pandemic that required many non-essential businesses to close or reduce services.
Harrison City Hall has been closed but allows public access through the use of a doorbell system.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said it was planned to reopen the facility for regular business this week, but due to recent spike in positive cases of the coronavirus the building will remain closed a week longer.
The city council has been meeting via the internet during the pandemic, but resumed meeting in venues where social distancing could be maintained.
Thursday's committee meetings were held at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center, but even by using sound equipment it was difficult for council members to hear remarks from the public and from each other.
Other facilities would be researched for sites for future meetings until the council can return to its smaller chamber in City Hall.
A special council meeting is tentatively set for June 22 to receive public comments on the proposes public safety building.
The next regular meeting is June 25. At that time the council will consider numerous ordinances and matters forwarded to it from Thursday night's meeting.
