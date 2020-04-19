In days of yore, it wasn’t uncommon to see a group of men sitting around on the courtpark outside the Boone County Courthouse whittling cedar sticks, chewing tobacco and talking about the newest news —the spit and whittlers.
Well, they weren’t spitting and there were no piles of cedar shavings around them, but Joel Williams, Ronnie Hankins and Eugene Hamilton have been setting up on the gazebo for a morning ritual.
“We don’t whittle and we don’t chew, but we do drink coffee,” Hankins said.
They’re almost refugees as a result of social distancing. Williams said they used to go to restaurants for morning coffee, but the restaurants are now closed.
So, they chose the gazebo, which was originally built as a designated smoking area, as their morning home away from home. With the courthouse closed to the public, there’s little other activity on the courtpark.
Hankins said he and Hamilton are bus drivers for Harrison Schools. The district has been handing out lunches to children who are out of school for the remainder of the year. The meals are handed out from school buses and the district has been rotating drivers for the program. Hankins and Hamilton’s rotation starts next week.
“I’ve got some great kids and I love the job,” Hankins said. “I’d fight a gorilla for my kids.”
They’re all natives to the area and trace their roots back to the 19th century. The conversation sometimes goes back to those ancestors or to other happenings around town.
Hamilton said he had seen another coffee klatch with several people also sitting outside in lawn chairs and carrying on their own traditions.
“We don’t want to be that close to a crowd,” Williams said with a laugh.
